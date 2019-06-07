Red Table Talk has given millions of viewers insight into the Smith family as Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris speak openly about various subjects, some that are even considered to be a bit taboo. They previously tackled the topic of pornography with Jada admitting her previous addiction and Willow stating that she was interested in it, only if it's tastefully done. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Jada said that they'll soon be discussing polyamorous relationships, as her 18-year-old daughter has expressed her interest in romantic unions that host more than two partners.

"Here’s the thing, it’s a throuple (three-person relationship) that Willow was actually following on Instagram," Jada said. "That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing." Kimmel replied, "You think she’s curious in a way that you might eventually have two in-law kids or four?" Jada said, "Listen, she’s 18. Who knows what’s going to go down."

In an earlier episode of Red Table Talk, Willow made it clear that she's not cut out for monogamy. “That feeling of, ‘You’re my one and my only, there’s no else,’ for me, that would not work," she said. As polyandry and polyamory reality shows are on the rise, more people are questioning monogamy and experimenting outside of the norm. Would you be able to exist in a polyamorous relationship?