Jada Pinkett Smith Has Son Jaden By Her Side As She Receives MTV Award

There were many honors being given at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Monday evening. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave an inspirational speech after he was presented with the Generation Award, and Jada Pinkett Smith received the Trailblazer Award for her work with the Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Foundation.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish presented her Girls Trip co-star with the trophy as Jada, donning a shimmering, silver suit, graced the stage with her son Jaden Smith by her side. The 47-year-old said, "Often we applaud the trails people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs, and pain. And it's these internal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"And then I thought a little more deeply," she continued. "I was thinking, every last person in this room must do that at some capacity. So that means that every single person in this room is trailblazing, whether it's within or without. So as you honor me tonight, I want to honor all of you. And I want to say, here's to us for all of our trailblazing. Keep it up and thank you!

Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo praised Jada in a statement. "Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout," she wrote. "She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award."