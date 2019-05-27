Jada Pinkett-Smith has been enjoying the growing success of her web television talk show Red Table Talk which consistently covers an array of interesting topics and drops endless gems. Thus far, special guests on the show have been Jordyn Woods, Tiffany Haddish, Wale and Gabrielle Union.On top of this, Ms. Jane-Of-All-Trades' several business ventures continue to keep us on our toes. Although Jada Pinkett is successfully managing wearing many hats, acting remains one of her best fits. Furthermore, recent reports by Vibe are indicating that Jada will be returning to the big screen. To note, the last notable screen appearances by Pinkett-Smith involved the Malcolm D Lee-directed comedy box office-hit Girls Trip

In the unveiled trailer, we find Smith set to play a special FBI agent granted the crucial task of taking down the alleged leader of an assassination attempt on the US president. Though quickly, the plot thickens as the accused, the president's former body guard, is not truly guilty and was actually set-up. As such, the movie holds a star-studded cast which includes Morgan Freeman as President Allan Trumball and Gerald Butler as the wrongly accused. The political thriller is set to release sometime in August 2019.

