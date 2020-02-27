It was an open discussion between Snoop Dogg and the hosts of Red Table Talk this week, but viewers weren't happy with Jada Pinkett Smith. Recently, Snoop found himself on the wrong side of critics who thought that his comments to Gayle King were offensive. He pelted the talk show host with a series of insults after King pressed basketball legend Lisa Leslie with questions about Kobe Bryant's sexual assault scandal just days after the icon's untimely death.

On Red Table Talk, Jada told Snoop that her "heart dropped" when she heard his comments. The rapper shared that he felt as if he was defending Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, who had just lost both her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. "I let my emotions get the best of me," Snoop admitted. "I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way."

After the episode aired, viewers took to social media to vocalize their ire with how Jada handled the interview. For some, she came across as too harsh with the Long Beach rap icon. One person called the conversation "emotional blackmail" and said Snoop shouldn't have apologized for how he felt. Check out a few reactions below.