Jada Pinkett Smith explains how she and her family got involved in August Alsina's life in an old clip from Red Table Talk, which has since resurfaced after the singer confirmed that he and Jada had an affair in the past. Earlier this week, August sat down with Angela Yee to speak on the rumours that have been circulating for awhile about his alleged romance with Jada. According to him, the two of them were most definitely involved in a relationship, and he clarified that Will Smith had actually given him his blessing. However, both Will and Jada have denied these claims, and Jada is even planning on addressing August's tell-all on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk.

Amidst all this drama, a clip from a 2018 episode of the family talk show has resurfaced, in which Jada recalls how she met August and explains how he became so close with her family. “August Alsina is an incredibly talented R&B singer," she begins. "He’s had many many many many hits. He came to see Willow and Jaden perform in 2015 in London and that’s where we met. He asked me that day, he was like, ‘Man, I could really use some help dealing with life.' And then, come to find out, he was abusing Percocet. August and I and my mother and the family as a whole has been pretty much on this journey with August towards his healing."

While it's not yet known when the new episode of Red Table Talk will air, the Smiths definitely have a lot to address and set straight.