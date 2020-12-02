On this Tuesday's episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith, 20, revealed that she recently stepped into womanhood, wearing lingerie for the first time at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show — and even earned her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith's stamp of approval.

Wearing lingerie marked a surprisingly profound step in Willow's life, but getting to wear it for the first time at a major fashion show was, according to her, even more monumental. "You really stepped into your womanhood this year and you showed the world your transformation during your Fenty strut," Jada began.

Willow admitted that initially, stepping backstage was nerve-racking, and she even questioned whether or not she was the right person for the job. "As soon as I got in there I was like 'Oh God, maybe I can’t handle this. Maybe this is not my place,'" she said.

She was eventually able to buck up and let herself feel empowered. "I put on the clothes and I looked at myself and I said, ‘You’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna vibe it out.'" She recalled showing off her outfit to her mom via Facetime, and her reaction was priceless. "'YES! Let them have it, Willow,'" Jada said at the time.

"I was very surprised because I had never worn lingerie in my entire life. My first time in front of the whole world ever wearing lingerie. I just felt so empowered. I felt I was stepping into the year of lingerie and the year of me becoming a woman," Willow added.

