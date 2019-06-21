Jada Pinkett Smith is a true trailblazer. The actress and host loves to open up to the public on her show Red Table Talk, speaking about her relationship with Will Smith, her children, her previous sex addiction, and more. She often dives into the experiences she had growing up and one of her best friends during those times was Tupac Shakur. If you know anything about Pac, you know that he and Jada had a very close relationship. Before being awarded the Trailblazer prize at the MTV Awards this week, Jada spoke to Josh Horowitz about Tupac on Personal Space.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Pinkett Smith says that she got her first film role because of Tupac, saying that the rapper put her on and recruited her onto the Menace II Society cast. When Horowitz asked her if she still thinks about Pac, Jada responded in the affirmative, revealing that he stays on her mind all the time. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about Pac. I think about him every single day," said the actress.

As for her relationship with Will Smith, Jada actually says that Red Table Talk kept them together. "Some of those stories helped me save my relationship with Will, some of those stories prevented me from making some of the biggest mistakes with my children," she said. "And that's what life's about, us being able to gift each other in that way though those experiences."

Watch the full interview below.

