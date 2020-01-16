Jada Pinkett Smith kicked off the new year with a brand new look when she debuted her new blonde locks on Instagram, once again looking like she's aging backwards. The new hairdo was a nice look and proved that Jada was over her "terrifying" hair loss, something she previously opened up about. "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear," she said. "That's why I cut my hair and continued to cut it."



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

One of Jada's latest shares to her Instagram feed sees her lounging and enjoying her best life, still showcasing her blonde hair and her flawless skin. "Bad hair day. Oh well," she captioned the image.

In other Jada news, her husband Will Smith recently admitted that his wife's relationship with Tupac had him jealous. Apparently, Jada and Tupac's relationship "had come into the age where" something more could have happened. "Pac had a little thing with that, but she just loved him," he explained. "He was the image of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince."

He added: "I couldn't handle it. I was the soft rapper from Philly, and he was Pac."