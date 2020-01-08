Jada Pinkett Smith has been switching up her hairstyle for the last few weeks, proving that she can seriously rock any look. Before the new year, the 48-year-old Red Table Talk host debuted some cute blonde braids - also making it seem as though she's aging backwards - and now that 2020 is upon us, she's come through with yet another age-defying update on her head top.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jada uploaded a new image to her Instagram that sees her rocking a blonde bob, perfected with lighter curls. By no surprise, the beautiful image pulled in all kinds of sweet reactions by fans and famous friends who complimented the look and how it matches perfectly with the tone of her skin.

Jada has previously opened up about a time she was dealing with hair loss that resulted in her opting for a turban look for a chunk of time. She recalled the moment as "terrifying" when she was showering and chunks of her hair would fall out. "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear," she said. "That's why I cut my hair and continued to cut it."

Clearly, Jada is feeling better than ever.