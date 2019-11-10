On Monday (Nov. 4), Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out in New York City on Monday in an outfit that surely turned heads. Whoever caught a look of her likely had to squint, due to both her radiant beauty and technicolor faux fur coat. The knee-length coat's design consisted of a swirl of purple, blue, orange and red. The super comfy-looking garment is designed by Stella McCartney and retails for $2,875. It belongs to the "All Together Now" collection, inspired by The Beatles' 1968 cartoon film, Yellow Submarine. As if the coat wasn't colorful enough, Jada paired it with bright yellow trousers and white sneakers with pink laces.

Jada was in NYC promoting her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which recently started premiering new episodes. It returned with an episode about her husband, Will Smith, gathering the whole family for an emergency meeting about healthy eating. On the latest episode, the women of the Pinkett-Smith family invited Demi Moore and her daughters to discuss a range of sensitive topics, as the show is praised for doing.

While Jada spearheads Red Table Talk, Will has been sharing his own online content through his YouTube channel. A few days ago, he posted a vlog of him and his wife attending the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, where he was honored with a soundstage named after him.