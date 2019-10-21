Before you could utter "Not Like This," a fourth Matrix chapter was officially announced with Lana Wachowski at the helm. Though fans have grown to be wary at the prospect of a revived franchise, others have been won over by the likes of El Camino and The Deadwood Movie. Yet for every one of those lies a new Terminator film. Still, The Matrix remains one of the greatest science-fiction films of all time, and perhaps we should approach this one with a sense of cautious optimism. Especially given that we'll be seeing a few familiar faces.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jada Pinkett Smith has been having conversations with Lana Wachowski, though they remain in the negotiation stages. "Well, I've had my conversations with Lana," Smith revealed. "So, we'll see. I think, you know, I think there may be some things in the horizon." Should she join the mix, she'll be reuniting with original stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss, and series newcomer Neil Patrick Harris.

While Niobe wasn't exactly fleshed out in the existing film canon, she was the focus of the 2003 PS2/Xbox game Enter The Matrix. Though the game was glitchy and generally unpolished, it did feature an exclusive and well-realized story component that further developed her character. For that, Matrix fiends deemed it worthwhile, and likely hold Niobe a little closer to their hearts. Luckily, should these reports prove accurate, Niobe will have a role to play in the Wachowski-helmed fourth chapter of The Matrix.

