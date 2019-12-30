Over the years, the Smith family has become a prime example of a healthy family and continues to set the standard for generations to come. And since the arrival of Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook series, Red Table Talk, we have gotten a lot of insight into their family and how they deal with things. We got to see how they best communicate, forgive one another and face familial drama. Indeed, the Smiths continuously manage to lead by example in being open and transparent about an array of issues from internalized trauma to mental health.

In light of this, Jada Pinkett recently posted a photo of Willow and Will Smith huddled up on set of Red Table Talk. The two have a very tight bond and Jada embraced this while also highlighting her own childhood shortcomings: "That daddy/daughter love I never had ... but it makes my heart smile that Willow does." Her comment is indeed a beautiful way to reformulate past and present. Although Jada did not have such a close bond with her father, she can appreciate and see the beauty in her daughter having it. It can be hard to reparent ourselves when older and highlighting these kinds of lacks in our childhood can be painful. However, it is also about how we choose to perceive events. Once again, a valuable lesson put forth by the Smiths.