On this week's episode of Red Table Talk, Robyn Crawford speaks to Jada Pinkett Smith about her relationship to Whitney Houston. While promoting her book A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, Robyn recounts a story where Whitney was jealous of an intimate encounter between Robyn and a back-up dancer. Houston was apparently so irate she ripped up an inscription Crawford had written inside a Bible she gave to her.



Jada revealed that she could relate to Robyn because of her relationship with Tupac. Pinkett Smith said, "That I understood, because of the complex relationship I’ve had with Pac in those moments of his, ‘Who’s that?!,’ knowing damn well there ain’t nothing like that between us.” She continued saying, “him feeling like, ‘you’re the only stability I got, I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere.’ For him, it was, we were an anchor for each other. Anytime he felt like that anchor was threatened, oh my God." Tupac and Jada were friends way back in their school days and were so close Pac described her as his "heart."

Crawford also spoke of the time Whitney returned from her honeymoon with a gash in her face. Robyn believed the cut came from Bobby Brown and when she asked Houston about it she said that she had thrown a glass against the wall and the shattered debris cut her in the face. Crawford said that she didn't believe her but she "never pressed her" on it.

Never a dull moment at The Red Table.