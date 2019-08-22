It looks like Jada Pinkett Smith is a big fan of sexy toys. The wife of Will Smith opened up about her love for them in a new interview with The Sun's Bizarre column, where she admits that the spicy sex life has helped out their marriage.

"People are shocked about my love for using sex toys,” Jada said. “I know damn well I'm not the only one that uses them. Nobody has to feel any shame about it but I'm still surprised how people relate to sex, specifically female sexuality - it's still such a taboo.”

Later, Jada opened up about how their marriage problems brought her and Smith closer and she hopes it inspires others when they see that their relationship isn't perfect.

"Will and I really wanted to dissolve the myths that surround partnerships that are in the public eye, as if they're easy. Those partnerships are going through the exact kind of difficulties everyone else is going through. We got a lot of positive responses from people in our industry. I think it gave people the opportunity to sit down with their partner,” Jada wrote.

In addition, Jada also admitted her relationship with Smith is not a "conventional marriage”. "I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage. Even the word 'wife': it's a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, 'That'll kill me.' And it damn near did! So why wouldn't you share what you've been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out? We decided to make it public because it's part of the healing. I feel like if we don't have real understanding about it, I don't know if interpersonal relationships are possible."

