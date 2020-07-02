The biggest pop culture news to have come out this week has been regarding August Alsina's claims that he received Will Smith's blessing to enter a romantic relationship with his wife Jada. Jada Pinkett Smith has denied the allegations through her representative and so has Will. However, she has finally broken her silence on the matter, choosing to address the topic without any publicity team guiding her answers.

Taking to Twitter, Jada announced that she would be hitting the red table to discuss what happened.

"There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table," wrote Jada.

Already, there are plenty of memes flying around, showing Jada interviewing herself at the table. Usually, she allows her guests to do some soul-searching with her family. This time around though, it looks like she'll be the one talking.

This is surely going to be a must-watch episode of Red Table Talk.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

There is no available information regarding when it will go live but we expect the Smiths to spin it around pretty quickly.

What do you think she'll have to say about August Alsina? In the past, she has admitted to being close friends with the singer, helping him heal from his past trauma, including a Percocet addiction and the deaths of his brother and sister. Will the truth come to light?