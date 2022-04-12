You would think that conversations surrounding Will Smith's infamous Oscars moment with Chris Rock would have dissipated by now, but by the look of things, the public is just getting started. Jada Pinkett Smith recently emerged for her first appearance since her husband stole the show at the Academy Awards and slapped Rock after making a joke about the actress. Since that time, all parties involved have become subjects of scrutiny, but Jada has been taking heavy hits as her relationship with Tupac Shakur is called into question once again.

For years, Jada has been the punchline regarding jokes related to her marriage and close friendship with the late rapper. These comments have found new life post-slap, and over on TikTok, someone unearthed an old clip of Jada and Pac dancing to a DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince classic.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

The video of the pair was first shared many years ago while Jada was sitting for an interview. The show aired the 1988 clip of the two friends, who met while attending the Baltimore School of the Arts long before they even touched the hem of fame. Tupac and Jada looked to be enjoying a karaoke booth of sorts while singing "Parents Just Don't Understand" from the 1988 album, He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper.

After amassing hundreds of thousands of likes over on TikTok, the video was deleted by the user, but that was long after screen recordings were made and the clip was reshared everywhere. You can check it out below for a throwback of the friendship that remains a topic of pop culture conversations.