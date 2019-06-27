The union of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith remains one of the few Hollywood marriages everyone looks up too. The two have been married for about 21 years now and are still going strong. And considering their streak, it is no wonder folks continue to question them on the keys to a successful marriage. Though both Will and Jada have always been very vocal about their marriage being far from perfect. The two have previously dished about it and continue to reveal worthy couple gems on Jada Pinkett's Facebook show Red Table Talk. Thus far, the series has led to a lot of shocking truths about what was really going on behind the scenes with this "perfect" couple.

Most recently, Pinkett shared with People that she almost walked away from her marriage. Despite their relationship involving a lot of ups and downs, at some point, it was more down than anything else. "There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn’t getting the attention and care that I felt we needed," revealed Jada. The fragile moment occurred after the couple's 10th anniversary where Jada admitted to having noticed a change. "By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I was so depleted. I had to really take time out for me and figure out what I wanted for myself. I had to kind of put everyone aside and ask, ‘What would I do every day if it was just Jada?’ I literally had no idea." Eventually, the pair worked it out and reignited the spark in their union.

[Via]