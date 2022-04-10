Jada Pinkett Smith once admitted that she never wanted to marry Will Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018. Following Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock in defense of his wife, the clip has resurfaced online.

“I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do,” she said at the time. “I never wanted to be married. I really didn’t wanna get married.

“We only got married because Gammy [Adrienne Banfield-Norris] was crying,” Smith admitted.



Rich Polk / Getty Images

“It was almost as if Gammy was like, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding,’” Pinkett Smith confirmed.

Even Banfield-Norris admitted that the wedding, which was held in a suburb of her hometown, Baltimore, Maryland, was awful.

“The wedding was horrible,” Banfield-Norris conceded. “It was a mess. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant … She didn’t cooperate with anything.”

Pinkett Smith agreed “And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle.”

On the other hand, Smith said he was elated to be getting married at the time.

“There wasn’t a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family,” he said during the episode. “From literally 5 years old, I was picturing what my family would be.”

Check out the resurfaced clip below.

[Via]