Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk has been a crazy success with fans since its premiere. The Facebook-watch show returns each episode with genuine, raw and transparent conversations lead by the ladies of the Smith family, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne. More often than not, the group invites over interesting celebrity guests to discuss a wide array of topics which leave viewers in a state of introspection. Since the show's start, all kinds of never-before-heard confessions and truth bombs have been dropped. For instance, we most recently reported on Jada Pinkett admitting that her daughter Willow was polyamorous, in another episode, the actress also revealed to have previously dealt with a porn addiction, and let's not forget the guest appearance that started it all: Jordyn Woods showing up to talk about the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Now, fresh off of winning the MTV "Trailblazer" award, Jada appears in this Monday's episode of RTT to make another (shocking? are you even shocked at this point?) revelation: she's had a threesome. On Monday’s episode, the trio explored alternatives to conventional marriage when they met a “throuple” — two women and a man in a three-way romantic relationship. And in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the episode, the 47-year-old actress answered a question by a fan inquiring whether she had ever had a threesome, “I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” she admitted, as her daughter, Willow Smith, covered her eyes. “Like early 20s.” The Girls Trip actress continued, “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’” She went back to add, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.'”