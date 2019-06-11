Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk has garnered much popularity since its premiere. The Facebook-watch show chronicles the truthful, raw and transparent conversations with the leading ladies of the Smith family, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne. More often than not, the group invites over interesting celebrity guests to discuss an array of topics which leave viewers in a state of reflection. And since the show started, all kinds of gem drops and truth bombs have been witnessed herein. For instance, we most recently reported on Jada Pinkett admitting that her daughter Willow was polyamorous. In addition, the actress revealed to have previously dealt with a porn addiction. Indeed, the latter only make up some of the crazy revelations the show entailed.

With this week's Red Table Talk episode coming through, the trio discussed a long and enduring rumour which constantly swirled around Jada & Will Smith's marriage: cheating allegations. According to the newest episode, the focus of the conversation was the topic of fidelity. Adrienne and Jada discussed the numerous ways in which indefinitely shaped their perceptions and experiences within relationships along the years. Famed couples therapist Esther Perel joined the Red Table to explain how she overcame infidelity. Moreover, Jada finally admitted that there was no infidelity in her marriage to Will, but there had been other "betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger" than infidelity.

