Jada Kingdom Takes Listeners To The “Jungle” With Her New Reggae Track

Good news for fans of dancehall music – Jada Kingdom has returned with a new single that gives some insights into the trials and tribulations the young singer has endured. The Jamaican star recently signed to Money Well Spent/Republic Records, and is set to release a new EP at some point in 2022.

“‘Jungle’ is an up-close and personal look into what growing up in Jamaica was for me,” the 23-year-old explained. “Most of the things I speak about in the song lyrics and that you see in the video are actually real-life situations that I’ve seen and or been a victim of.” She also went on to add that the scenes from the visual that include her little brother were her favourite to film.

Kingdom is currently in a relationship with American producer Verse Simmonds, and he was quick to sing her praises after “Jungle” hit streaming services on Friday.

“I am so proud of this moment because ppl don’t know what we went thru to get to this point,” the 41-year-old captioned a recent Instagram post. “I am so proud of u Jada! You went from the trenches of Jamaica and u are now on the way to being a GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. Ur passion and talent for your art is unmatched!”

What do you think of Jada Kingdom’s new song, “Jungle”? Leave a comment and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Careful how yuh moving when yuh walk out the street

Man dem over ya suh have more guns than police

Hungry man ah rob to put some food on his plate

Dah dirty preacher boy, yah, him just get charge for rape

[Via]