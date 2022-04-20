The music industry, especially Hip Hop, was stunned to hear that Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline had been killed during a botched home invasion robbery. Clarence has carried the title of the "Godfather of Black Music" for several decades as his work within the industry has been hailed, earning him a documentary that detailed just how instrumental he has been behind the scenes.

The tragic slaying of 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant shook their loved ones, but it didn't take long for the police to arrest Aariel Maynor. The 30-year-old was reportedly taken into custody not far from the Avant's Beverly Hills home.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

According to reports, Maynor shot himself while trying to execute yet another robbery, and after being treated for his injuries, his legal troubles launched. NBC News reports that Maynor was swiftly charged with one count of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary. He pleaded guilty to the charges last month and will not be eligible for parole.

Today (April 19), it was revealed that Maynor has been sentenced to 190 years in prison. Some reports have stated that he bragged about receiving less time because of a prosecution misstep, but that was not the case.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist."

