Jacquees Taps Mulatto For Hypnotic & Sultry Banger "Freaky As Me"

The self-proclaimed King of R&B is back with a new single that may just prove his infamous self-declaration to actually be an accurate one. The Atlanta artist behind the fan-favorite QueMix series, Jacquees has long been one of the most infectious voices in R&B. Recently, the Cash Money artist has been dealing with a public breakup involving Chicago singer and rapper Dreezy and advocating for Teyana Taylor to call off her retirement, but now, the Atlanta singer-songwriter has unleashed a sultry new banger starring fellow Atlanta rapper Mulatto.

"Freaky As Me," Jacquees' first single of 2021, is a short, two-minute single that sports magnificent, hypnotic production and a repetitive sensual refrain in which the Atlanta artist demands to know if his romantic partner is as freaky as he is. Mulatto, who has been absolutely killing her guest verses as of late, contributes a sultry verse in which she confirms that she can match whatever sexual energy that her partner sends her way. Everything considered, Jacquees and Mulatto showcase their excellent chemistry on "Freaky As Me," which is pulled from the King of R&B's upcoming album P.T.O.F.

No release date has been announced for P.T.O.F., but if "Freaky As Me" takes off like it's supposed to, fans will likely get more updates on that project very soon.

Quotable Lyrics

You can give it all to me, I ain't gon' run from it, yeah

Keep it wet, all you gotta do is keep it one hunnid, yeah

Lay you down then I choke on it, 'til my nose runnin' (Yeah)

F*ck me on the bed, full of all hunnids (Yeah)

We get straight to it 'cause we both want it (Yeah)