We haven't heard much from Jacquees lately and that may be because he's been hard at work on his next record. It's been three years since we received his last project, King of R&B, and according to the singer, he's returning with a record packed with heavy hitters that are poised to take over the R&B scene. He's already collaborated with the likes of Trey Songz, Dreezy, Dej Loaf, Future, 2 Chainz, Dave East, and many more, and in an interview with Rap-Up, he explained what his fans can expect this time around.

"My new album that I'm working on right now, it's executive produced by Future," he said. "We haven't dropped the album title yet, so we ain't giving out the album title."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

While he was secretive about the record's title, Jacquees did reveal a few features to get fans excited.

"Summer Walker on the album, 6LACK on the album, 21 Savage, I already told you, Chris [Brown] on the album," Jacquees added. "This one, this the one." He then detailed how he landed the feature with Walker, stating that they're fans of each other's music and it was was an easy collaboration since they've already worked together in the past.

“I really just asked her could she get on the song. She was on the King of R&B album we dropped a record called 'Superstar,'" he said. "I sent her the song. She was like, ‘Oh, this hard. This sound like some of your old music.’ This one of the ones."

This new album is slated for arrival at the end of the summer, so we'll keep you updated on more news about that. Check out Jacquees's interview with Rap-Up below where he also talks about getting Summer and 6LACK on a record together, as well as his connection to 21 Savage.

[via]