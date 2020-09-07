Jacquees Slides Through With New Mixtape "Exit 68"

With the album and mixtape feeling like two sides of the same coin these days, it's rare to see an artist willingly drop off a complete project on SoundCloud and call it a day. Yet Jacquees has done exactly that with "Exit 68," explaining the project to be a gift for his patient and loyal listeners. "This is something exclusive for my fans I miss them and the feeling they give me so this just for them," explains Jacquees, as drawn from the album's description. A commendable gesture, especially given that he still has his full-length PTOF project dropping before the end of the year.

In the meantime, Exit 68 serves as a welcome dose of new Jacquees music, unapologetic R&B set to smooth instrumentals. Songs like "Dope Dealer" and "Permission" highlight his ability to spit game with sincerity, while tracks like "Not Your Friend" find him deftly toeing the line between insatiable casanova and hopeless romantic. It's a duality that many modern R&B singers have mastered, and Jacquees is no exception. Fans should waste little time in checking out this brand new tape right now, and be sure to keep an eye out for the full-length follow-up to land before 2020 wraps up.