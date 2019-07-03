Though a healthy dose of Quemixes have kept fans sated, many have been patiently waiting (though it's only been a little over a year since he dropped his debut 4275 album) for Jacquees to deliver his sophomore effort. Evidently, that time appears to be upon us. Come July 19th, Jacquees will be delivering Round 2, a respectably-sized fifteen track effort with features from Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Lil Baby, and more.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

We've already seen the Lil Baby-assisted "Your Peace" set the tone for what we might expect, which is to say, a clever blend of the "RnB Thug" and a hopelessly romantic man of integrity. In fact, it's likely that the delicate balance will be manifested throughout Round 2. Are you excited to see what Jacquees has in store for the masses? Check out the tracklist below, and keep a watchful eye for that new album.

1. Round 2

2. All You Need Is Me ft. Bluff City

3. Who's

4. Verigy ft. Young Thug & Gunna

5. Superstar ft. Summer Walker

6. Lay On You

7. Your Peace ft. Lil Baby

8. Permission (Interlude)

9. Wow

10. Come Get It ft. FYB

11. Warning

12. Cross The Line ft Ty $

13. Fact or Fiction

14. EEeee ft. TK Kravitz

15. What They Gone Do With Me ft. Future