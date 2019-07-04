Round 2 is upon us and Jacquees is making sure the world knows that for his sophomore effort, he's channeling The Greatest. Jacquees released his debut record 4275 in 2018 and throughout 2019 the self-proclaimed King of R&B has been teasing fans with new music. Earlier this week, the Cash Money artist revealed the tracklist to his forthcoming record. Following that news, Jacquees shared photos of himself replicating two iconic Cassius Clay images.

In the first, the singer was photographed underwater wearing white boxing shorts while holding a microphone. This image is inspired by the 1961 photograph of Ali that was captured by Flip Schulke for Life magazine. In Ali's picture, the champion athlete is too underwater, except he poses in a boxing stance. In Jacquees's second image, he's pictured sitting on a large stack of money inside of a bank's vault. That Ali photograph was snapped in 1964 by a man named Howard Bingham who was a good friend of the boxer.

Jacquees captioned his Instagram photos by writing, "Float like a butterfly 🦋 sting like a Bee 🐝 - Muhammad Ali Miami 1961 Miami 2019" and "He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life. - Muhammad Ali 1964 2019," respectively. We're guessing that the singer is expecting a TKO with Round 2, but we'll all have to wait and see. The record hits the streets on July 19.