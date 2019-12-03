So far this holiday season we've been treated to sweet tunes by John Legend, Pink Sweat$ and Donny Hathaway as well as a song by DRAM that are getting fans into the spirit of the season. The self-proclaimed King of R&B, Jacquees, has announced that he's dropping off a whole tape of Christmas songs, something he's "always wanted to do."



David Becker/Getty Images

The full offering is set to arrive later this month (with an undisclosed date) and the first offering is "It's Christmas" featuring Lil Reign. The accompanying video features sweet of videos of Jacquee's family enjoying time spent together. By the looks of the first single, the tape may feature original Christmas songs helmed by Jacquees himself.

"I hate when people try to make it seem like, 'Oh, Jacquees think he's better than other people.' No, bruh. I'm the king," the Georgia-bred singer previously stated. "That's all it is. I'm the king of R&B. Now, that's not saying I have more No. 1 hits than you or this than you, nah n---a, I'm just the king."

The last album we got from Jacquees was his King of R&B tape that boasted features from T.I., Tory Lanez, Quavo, Young Thug, Gunna, FYB, TK Kravitz, and Bluff City.