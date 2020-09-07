Jacquees Makes It Look Easy On "Dope Dealer"

Determined to reward his loyal fans for their patience, Jacquees recently took to SoundCloud to drop off a free mixtape Exit 68, available to check in full right here. On his decision to release the project, the artist stated that "this is something exclusive for my fans I miss them and the feeling they give me so this just for them." Coming full circle with a return to his free music days, which blessed us with the beloved Quemix series, Jacquee's Exit 68 features no shortage of smooth R&B bangers, including but not exclusive to "Dope Dealer."

Over a slick instrumental from Turbo, Jacquees lays his intentions on the line within his opening lyrics. "In your life, I see me involved," he declares, shooting his shot with the debonair flair of a gentleman. "I'm just a thug with the nicest talk, a gentleman with the lightest walk / You and me, that's a simple call." Capable of exuding the slightest hint of danger without sacrificing any of his credibility as a romantic, "Dope Dealer" finds Jacquees deftly straddling both lines. And damned if he isn't firing on all cylinders, which bodes well for his upcoming PTOF album. Check out the mixtape highlight now, and sound off in the comments.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

In your life, I see me involved

I'm just a thug with the nicest talk

A gentleman with the lightest walk

You and me, that's a simple call