Jacquees Leaks New Song "Piece Of Heaven" From "Round 2" Sessions

Jacquees, in a way, has turned into a meme this year. It's partially his own doing as he dubbed himself the "King Of R&B." To make matters a little worse, Mustard lowkey humiliated the singer when he sent a cease-and-desist letter over his cover of Ella Mai's "Trip." Despite all of this, you can't deny his talent. He's undoubtedly one of the best R&B artists of this generation and his music speaks for itself. With Round 2 on the way, the rapper decided to bless fans with a little something to hold them over.

To close out the week, Jacquees comes through with a new leak. "Piece Of Heaven" is a new track that was recorded for Jacquees forthcoming project, but apparently, didn't make the cut. It's a sultry joint that continues to showcase Jacquees abilities as a singer and a songwriter as he builds the anticipation for Round 2.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want to rush

Girl, take your time

Whatever's fine with me

Put my light on you

Share your knowledge with me

And put all your problems away