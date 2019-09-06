mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jacquees Leaks New Song "Piece Of Heaven" From "Round 2" Sessions

Aron A.
September 06, 2019 19:37
646 Views
12
0
CoverCover

Piece Of Heaven
Jacquees

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Smooth vibes for your weekend, courtesy of Jacquees.


Jacquees, in a way, has turned into a meme this year. It's partially his own doing as he dubbed himself the "King Of R&B." To make matters a little worse, Mustard lowkey humiliated the singer when he sent a cease-and-desist letter over his cover of Ella Mai's "Trip." Despite all of this, you can't deny his talent. He's undoubtedly one of the best R&B artists of this generation and his music speaks for itself. With Round 2 on the way, the rapper decided to bless fans with a little something to hold them over.

To close out the week, Jacquees comes through with a new leak. "Piece Of Heaven" is a new track that was recorded for Jacquees forthcoming project, but apparently, didn't make the cut. It's a sultry joint that continues to showcase Jacquees abilities as a singer and a songwriter as he builds the anticipation for Round 2.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't want to rush
Girl, take your time
Whatever's fine with me
Put my light on you
Share your knowledge with me
And put all your problems away

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  646
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jacquees round 2
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jacquees Leaks New Song "Piece Of Heaven" From "Round 2" Sessions
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject