Jacquees made it very clear that once 2020 hits he's back to "remixing everybody songs." While we assume he's currently whipping something up to drop soon, the self-proclaimed King of R&B has come through with a pretty impressive show-off for any artist since posting an image of a fan who got his face tattooed on her back. The portrait is accompanied by text that reads "King of R&B" making it clear that Jacquees isn't the only one who champions his own skills.



"I feel like that solidified me as real R&B artist for the game," Jacquees previously told Billboard of his 4275 album that dropped in 2018. "When I say for the game, I feel like there's two levels of the game: there's the underground and the real side. So I was dropping stuff on the underground and 4275 was my real project on the mainstream. But we grew from there. The fans knew, "Okay, Jacquees bringing this kind of R&B back."

He added of his R&B title: "I never felt like I OD'ed because I ain't do shit. All I said was that I'm the king of R&B for my generation."