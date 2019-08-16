Jacquees Grabs Two Of Atlanta's Rising Stars On "Hot For Me" With Lil Keed & Lil Gotit

Jacquees found his name in all of the headlines after his remix drama with Ella Mai several months ago. Before that though, he was causing a stir on social media when he crowned himself the "King of R&B." The claim prompted many to create lists of who can actually consider themselves rhythm & blues royalty. Since that point, Jacquees has been laying low on the antics front, choosing to let his music do the talking for him. Today, he did just that through the release of his latest single "Hot For Me" with two of the hottest young talents in Atlanta, Lil Keed and Lil Gotit.

Keed is doing double time today as he found himself placement on Young Thug's new album So Much Fun as well as on Jacquees' new single. This particular cut is definitely more of a smoother vibe than what we've become used to from Keed and Gotit. The blood brothers came to Jacquees' world here and it ended up working out.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, can you make it hot for me

Take it to my bed, better not be scared, you know what it is

In my bed making memories

Round and round we go

How did we end up on the floor baby