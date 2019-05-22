Jacquees Gives Fans Another Single With "Live Ya Life"

The proclaimed King of R&B is still riding the high of his breakout, debut album 4275 that dropped last year, however, Jacquees has been promising fans that his sophomore effort Round 2 is right around the corner. The 25-year-old singer has brought yet another single, this time releasing the visual at the same time. On "Live Ya Life," Jacquees lets his special woman know that she can have whatever she likes, all T.I. style. However, the visual for the track is much different, as there isn't a woman to be found throughout.

In the visual, Jacquees calls on his closest friends for a 'money ain't a thang' boat trip around Miami. They flash cash and relax as Jacquees sings his love song. Tory Lanez makes an appearance as he's shown briefly in the music video and at one point, Jacquees is even featured performing to the camera while using a caged tiger as a backdrop. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I know right now it's your season

B*tches hatin' for no reason

N*ggas plottin' tryin' to creep in



