mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jacquees Gives Fans Another Single With "Live Ya Life"

Erika Marie
May 22, 2019 03:30
5.6K Views
295
8
CoverCover

Live Ya Life
Jacquees

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
77% (29)
Rate
Audience Rating
19 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

The singer is working on his sophomore album "Round 2"


The proclaimed King of R&B is still riding the high of his breakout, debut album 4275 that dropped last year, however, Jacquees has been promising fans that his sophomore effort Round 2 is right around the corner. The 25-year-old singer has brought yet another single, this time releasing the visual at the same time. On "Live Ya Life," Jacquees lets his special woman know that she can have whatever she likes, all T.I. style. However, the visual for the track is much different, as there isn't a woman to be found throughout.

In the visual, Jacquees calls on his closest friends for a 'money ain't a thang' boat trip around Miami. They flash cash and relax as Jacquees sings his love song. Tory Lanez makes an appearance as he's shown briefly in the music video and at one point, Jacquees is even featured performing to the camera while using a caged tiger as a backdrop. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I know right now it's your season
B*tches hatin' for no reason
N*ggas plottin' tryin' to creep in

Jacquees
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  29  5
  8
  5.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jacquees
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jacquees Gives Fans Another Single With "Live Ya Life"
295
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject