Jacquees Enlists The Slimiest Duo Young Thug & Gunna For "Verify"

Aron A.
September 19, 2019 15:45
Verify
Jacquees Feat. Young Thug & Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
78% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Jacquees returns with new music ahead of his upcoming project.


Jacquees' Round 2 is surely on the way. The Cash Money singer has been slowly teasing the release of the project in recent times. He dropped off "Your Peace" with Lil Baby earlier this year which was a certified banger. More recently, he came through with the Lil Keed and Lil Gotit assisted song, "Hot For It" as well as "Piece Of Heaven." 

Following the release of his latest loose one-off songs, he dropped off an official record off of Round 2. Jacquees teams up with the slimiest duo of them all, Young Thug and Gunna, for his latest record. Over a pretty guitar loop, Young Thug and Gunna come through with their off-kilter trap delivery and meet Jacquees R&B style right in the middle.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got my heart broke,
Now I keep me a spare tire
I'm in a tall Rover truck,
I feel very high

Jacquees Young Thug Gunna round 2
