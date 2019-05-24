Jacquees Drops Visual To Single "Who's" Starring His GF Dreezy

The "Life Ya Life" music video featured R&B singer Jacquees doing it big with his boys as they cruised around Miami on a yacht. However, the self-proclaimed King of R&B wanted to slow things down for his latest single "Who's." Jacquees is readying for the release of his forthcoming album Round 2, a record that he announced will drop in June. To keep the public fiending for his next effort, the crooner gifted fans with a visual for "Who's" that tells the tale of a mail service worker who falls for a woman he delivers a package to. Not surprisingly, the apple of his eye just happens to be Jacquees' real-life girlfriend, Dreezy.

The video opens with Dreezy kicking her man out as Jacquees watches, but eventually, he capitalizes on her newly single status to let her know that he's interested. Throughout the track, Jacquees says all the things women everywhere want to hear as he stares deeply into Dreezy's eyes and declares his love. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Buy you everything and anything

Deep inside I know that you feel the same

Switchin' lanes in that orange thang

It's a foreign thang