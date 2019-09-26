Jacquees Does A Medley Of Summer Walker & Classic 702 On Latest Quemix

Last year, Jacquees cover of Ella Mai's "Trip" caused a storm across the Internet, later prompting DJ Mustard to send the Cash Money singer a cease & desist letter. Since then, he's slowed down on his Quemixes but now, he's back with his own take a classic and a new record, blending it together to create an impressive medley.

Jacquees came through with a medley of Summer Walker's "Playing Games" and 702's "Get It Together" for his latest Quemix. Over a sultry guitar riff, the singer delivers an impressive rendition of the two songs and effortlessly blends them together.

Jacquees is currently revving up for the release of his forthcoming project, Round 2 which is set to arrive soon. He recently shared "Piece Of Heaven" which is a leak off of his upcoming project. He also shared the Young Thug and Gunna-assisted single, "Verify."

Quotable Lyrics

So don't think I'm runnin' game, runnin' game

Don't want you feelin' lonely but I can't change

You gotta show me, pay attention like you owe me