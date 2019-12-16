mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jacquees Brings In The Season With "Christmas In Decatur" Album

Milca P.
December 16, 2019 00:50
Christmas In Decatur
Jacquees

Jacquees shares a new project.


Jacquees has appropriately reached a rite of passage for all great R7B acts, delivering on holiday cheer via his first Christmas album.

The new project, Christmas In Decatur, makes room for nine total holiday-themed tracks as Que is joined by FYB, Bluff City, and his nephew Lil Reign. The festive styles are sure to warm up cold nights this season.

Christmas In Decatur is Jacquees's second project this year and arrives as his sophomore studio effort, following up on his official King of R&B debut. The project debuted at No 20 on the Billboard 200 albums chart tops off an eventful campaign from the singer after claiming the throne in December of last year.

