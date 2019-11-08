Jacquees & Tory Lanez Connect For Breezy "Risk It All"

Though the Game Of Thrones logic of "any man who must call himself king is no true king" is sound, it most certainly does not apply in the realm of hip-hop or RnB. In fact, the latter's world was thrust into a veritable succession struggle, when the title of King Of RnB became the most sought after property since the DaBaby feature. Jacquees damn near made an entire marketing campaign about it, taking the process to its natural conclusion with his brand new King Of RnB mixtape. Though the verdict remains to be seen, it's nice to see Jacquees moving to stake his claim.

On "Risk It All," Jacquees enlists a truly versatile Canadian, Tory Lanez, to play the King's Hand. What follows is a smooth dose of RnB vibes, bubbly enough to keep the finger off "skip." It's unlikely this one manifests into a timeless hit, but it's a testament to Jacquee's effortless nature; he makes this whole thing look easy, as a good ruler should. Did you listen to his latest yet? And if so, what say you?

Quotable Lyrics

Oh no, baby, you got me focused on your body

Come on and put this ladi-dadi in the air

I'm sittin', them vibes beside me up in there