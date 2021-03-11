Jacquees & Mulatto Spice Things Up In "Freaky As Me" Visual

The rapper-singer duo breaks out the fishnets and handcuffs for this one.

After sharing their new single "Freaky As Me" last week, Jacquees and Mulatto return for a sultry music video to match the track's energy. Jacquees has kept himself busy in recent months as his collaboration with Casanova, "Don't You Wanna," was released in February, following November's "BACKEND" with Foogiano and Gucci Mane and September's "Dope Dealer." The self-professed King of R&B isn't letting go of his title and he and Mulatto show off their kinks in the colorful visual.

Each scene shows scantily-clad women delivering their best sexy dance moves and you even see Jacquees tied up as one woman has her way with him. Mulatto takes a more dominating approach in her sexy 'fit as she drops her familiar explicit bars. It's unclear if this track will be featured on an upcoming project from the Georgia native or if this was a one-off to feed his fans. Check out the video for "Freaky As Me" and let us know what you think.