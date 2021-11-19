Jacquees & Kodie Shane Catch A Vibe On "Lets Not Fall In Love"

Jacquees is one of the most famous names in the r&b space and whenever he drops a new single, you can imagine that it's going to be the perfect slow jam for cuffing season. The artist is constantly dropping new songs, and with each new release, fans are eagerly going to their favorite streaming services to listen. This past week, Jacquees delivered again, this time with the help of Kodie Shane on a track called "Lets Not Fall In Love."

The song features some lovely guitar flourishes that provide an immaculate vibe from the jump. Kodie Shane begins the track with one of her most inspired verses as she speaks about spending time with someone she is vibing with. From there, Jacquees provides his signature vocals that add to the pleasantries of the track. It's a cute song for the fall season that will certainly sound even better when you're listening to it with that special someone.

You can stream the brand new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

know you love me but I wish you wouldn't (Wouldn't)

Wanna love me? Better beat my bullet (Bullet)

I ain’t left yet even though I should’ve (Should've)

He ain’t make you come yet, with me, you would've (You would've)