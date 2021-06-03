The man who was arrested for getting into a physical altercation with Jacquees and Dreezy has spoken out about the incident. We previously reported that the Hip Hop couple was vacationing in Mexico when they were reportedly involved in a fight. There were reports that the man was "body-slammed" by Jacquees after he hit Dreezy, but the man claims that what has been shared on the internet isn't the truth.

"Fresh outta jail in Mexico for fighting that b*tch ass n*gga twice. Jacquees or whatever his name is," said the man in a video. "Him and his b*tch, they lying on me."



"His girl is lying because she wanted to buy two joints that I had and I didn't wanna sell it to her. They was trying to buy coke from me, they was trying to buy weed from me, and that's why we got into a fight. 'Cause I didn't want to sell them the two joints that I had."

"They both coke heads. They both disrespectful," he added. "And he thought he could talk to me any kinda way just 'cause he's a celebrity and he got touched him. You know what I'm sayin'? I touched him and I touched ol' girl. I don't care what the internet is sayin' about me. If y'all know me, y'all know how I am, hey, you know what? They got me out here lookin' bad, but I'm still out here doin' me and it is what it is."

