Jacob Latimore Shares New Track "Real Love"

Milca P.
February 08, 2020 19:45
Real Love
Jacob Latimore

Jacob Latimore continues the momentum.


Jacob Latimore is back with more sultry soundscapes.

The crooner continues the campaign toward his next output and has unearthed his latest "Real Love" single. The new offering arrives on the heels of collaborations with Calboy and Mulatto. This time around, Latimore rides solo as he addresses his lady in question directly over a love-laced trap backdrop: "Baby you got what you came here for/She tell me don't stop she need some more."

The new project that he's been busy cooking will serve as the follow-up to 2019's Connection 2 album. So far, no word exists of the release date, but until then, enjoy "Real Love."

Quotable Lyrics

Sit that booty on a night stand
What you talkin' bout I know you like that
And I'm a tell you when it's over
Oh yea you know she a soldier

