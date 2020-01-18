Jacob Latimore & Calboy Are Attentive In "Details"

Jacob Latimore has returned with yet another collaboration, this time tapping into the talents of Calboy for a little help on his latest "Details" selection. In debuting the cut, Latimore also touches down with a set of visuals as he takes on the role of casting director in a sensuous clip.

It a busy season for the multi-hyphenate as the new selection coincides with his onscreen appearance in Tiffany Haddish's & Salma Hayek's Like A Boss film while preceding his forthcoming supporting run alongside Jacquees on the King Of R&B tour. The trek will find Jacob on select tops that include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Grand Rapids, MI, Chicago, and Cleveland.

Before then, get into "Details."

Quotable Lyrics

Can't get no hugs, don't want no make up on my t-shirt

Before you post it on IG you show me first

No foundation it'ss just highlights

This the type of shit that I like