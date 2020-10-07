The police shooting of Jacob Blake, who miraculously survived seven shots to the back, sparked a renewed surge in Black Lives Matter protests, even forcing the NBA to consider shutting down the rest of the season for a second time.

The 29-year-old has quietly been recovering in the hospital since his August 29 shooting, but, because of how many people knew of the hospital he was staying at, Blake and his family have feared for their safety. His father has reportedly been receiving death threats, which has influenced the family's decision to move Jacob to another undisclosed facility.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, Blake was released from the hospital a week-and-a-half ago but he is not home yet. He's currently continuing treatment at a spinal rehabilitation center.

His family has said that he is paralyzed from the waist down because of the shooting. Although he is recovering, he is unlikely to ever walk again as a result of his injuries.

Jacob's uncle says that he is doing as well as he can, explaining that Jacob is trying to get used to his new life.

Last month, Blake issued his first statement since the shooting, saying: "I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat. There’s a lot more life to live. Your life and not only just your life, your legs -- something that you need to move around and move forward in life -- could be taken from you like this. Please, I’m telling you: Change y’all lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man. Because so much time has been wasted."

We're praying for a miracle for Jacob Blake.

