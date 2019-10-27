Jackson Wang Recruits Rich Brian & Goldlink For "Mirrors" Debut Album

K-pop star Jackson Wang returned this weekend with his studio debut, touching down with Mirrors.

On the eight-track effort, you'll find just two collaborators in Rich Brian and GoldLink appearing on "TITANIC" and "BAD BACK," respectively.

"A relationship that has just been repaired is broken again," Wang tells Billboard of the latter track. "Experiencing uncertainty is inevitable in the process of healing from that. The producer of the song BoyToy uses heavy beats and oriental elements. You can hear the sound of a flute throughout the music. When you are healing by yourself and listening to the song alone in a room, no one will hear you, and no one will be able to interrupt your thoughts. Sing your emotions out."

Experience Mirrors In full down below.