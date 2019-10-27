mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackson Wang Recruits Rich Brian & Goldlink For "Mirrors" Debut Album

Milca P.
October 27, 2019 00:08
119 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Mirrors
Jackson Wang

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jackson Wang shares his latest.


K-pop star Jackson Wang returned this weekend with his studio debut, touching down with Mirrors.

On the eight-track effort, you'll find just two collaborators in Rich Brian and GoldLink appearing on  "TITANIC" and "BAD BACK," respectively.

"A relationship that has just been repaired is broken again," Wang tells Billboard of the latter track. "Experiencing uncertainty is inevitable in the process of healing from that. The producer of the song BoyToy uses heavy beats and oriental elements. You can hear the sound of a flute throughout the music. When you are healing by yourself and listening to the song alone in a room, no one will hear you, and no one will be able to interrupt your thoughts. Sing your emotions out."

Experience Mirrors In full down below. 

 

Jackson Wang new music Mixtapes mirrors GoldLink
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jackson Wang Recruits Rich Brian & Goldlink For "Mirrors" Debut Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject