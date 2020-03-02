With the global scare of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, becoming more and more intense, rumours are beginning to plague the world of pop culture as Jackie Chan was said to have been placed under quarantine as a precaution. It is unclear where the source of this chatter stems from but, thankfully, it has been proven untrue by the actor himself as he revealed in a statement that he is doing just fine.

In a written post on his personal website, the 65-year-old Hong Kongese martial artist confirmed that he has not been placed under quarantine for COVID-19.



Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

"Recently, my staff told me about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19," he began. "Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe, and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you! I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most."

As the world continues to fear for the novel virus, we wouldn't be surprised if further rumours arise similar this one. Thankfully, Jackie Chan is safe and is doing well.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images