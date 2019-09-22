Jackie Chan may be one of the most revered martial artist and actors in Hollywood, but once upon a time, he was just a fan trying to meet his idol. Bruce Lee and Chan worked together on the classic film Enter the Dragon, although it was only for a brief moment. In the film, Lee is fighting off a group of thugs, and Chan plays one of the bad guys that gets beat up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Chan revealed a short story that took place on the day he filmed with Lee.

“I was behind the camera and I would just see Bruce Lee," Chan started. "Then I ran and suddenly it was all black in front of my eyes. He had hit just one stick right on my head. I felt dizzy and I looked at Bruce Lee he kept acting until the director said cut." The Rush Hour actor then turned the moment into an opportunity to spend time with his idol. "He then threw his stick, turned around and said ‘Oh my God’ and ran to me and lifted me up and said sorry. I was not in pain anymore. I was a young guy and very tough. But I pretended to be in pain so that Bruce Lee holds me for as long as he can. I kept pretending the whole day." This is a great story in the wake of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which received some backlash for how it depicted Lee.