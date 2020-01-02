It's no secret that Travis Scott is among the game's most creative merchandise innovators. In fact, when he first launched his line of associated Astroworld apparel, Travis Scott's merch moved as rapidly as his music did. Clearly, many of his fans are enamored with his brand. Is it really a surprise to see him pushing the envelope to new heights with his latest CACTUS JACK drop? Following the release of the JACKBOYS compilation EP, Scott's collective have come through with some interesting new items, many of which center around automobile culture.

Should you be interested in expanding your collection, perhaps you can cop yourself an officially licensed JACKBOYS fire extinguisher? For the more paranoid types, what about a steering wheel lock? Should you be seeking simple cosmetics, there's always mirror dice to fall back on. Not to mention a toolbox, an air freshener pack, a vehicle ash tray, a helmet, a radar direction unit (though it's currently sold out), and much more. And yes, there's also more traditional apparel, ranging from t-shirts, work shorts, beanies, and hoodies.

You can check out the full extent of the JACKBOYS merchandise right here, and feel free to shop to your heart's content. In light of this batch, is it fair to say that Travis Scott and co have the most innovative merch in the game?

