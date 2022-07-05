Jackboy Wants The Team To Win On "Pursue My Dreams"

Jackboy has an influx of music sitting in the vault. Since the top of the year, Jackboy's continued to release new heat on a regular basis as fans anticipate the release of his follow-up to Jackboy 2.

This week, the rapper came through with some new vibes on his latest single, "Pursue My Dreams." The rapper gets introspective on the record as he reflects on his accomplishments and the hurdles he faced over the years. Bankroll Got it, Bordeaux and Non-Native hold down the production with a gentle, pitched-up vocal sample that allows Jackboy to freely open up.

The latest from the Florida rapper arrives weeks after he revealed "Havin My Way." Prior to that, he dropped off records like "Prize" ft. Lexxtasy and "Pardon Me."

Check out the latest from Jackboy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Want me to fold, but I won't sell my soul

Won't break the code, I rather be back sellin' in dope

Back to back, they not tryna make me a prophet

Back the round, around town with a rocket

