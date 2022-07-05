mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Wants The Team To Win On "Pursue My Dreams"

Aron A.
July 05, 2022 12:39
Jackboy gets introspective on his new single, "Pursue My Dreams."


Jackboy has an influx of music sitting in the vault. Since the top of the year, Jackboy's continued to release new heat on a regular basis as fans anticipate the release of his follow-up to Jackboy 2

This week, the rapper came through with some new vibes on his latest single, "Pursue My Dreams." The rapper gets introspective on the record as he reflects on his accomplishments and the hurdles he faced over the years. Bankroll Got it, Bordeaux and Non-Native hold down the production with a gentle, pitched-up vocal sample that allows Jackboy to freely open up.

The latest from the Florida rapper arrives weeks after he revealed "Havin My Way." Prior to that, he dropped off records like "Prize" ft. Lexxtasy and "Pardon Me."

Check out the latest from Jackboy below.

Quotable Lyrics
Want me to fold, but I won't sell my soul
Won't break the code, I rather be back sellin' in dope
Back to back, they not tryna make me a prophet
Back the round, around town with a rocket

JackBoy
