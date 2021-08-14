Jackboy Shows Off His Melodic Side On "You Can Go (Na Na Na)"

While Kodak Black and Jackboy might be beefing, there is no doubt that Kodak has taught Jackboy a lot over the last couple of years. Jackboy's songwriting ability has seen massive improvement as of late, and now, he is experimenting with some melodies. In fact, on his latest song "You Can Go (Na Na Na)," Jackboy showcases just how versatile his voice truly is, all while delivering a catchy track that will catch fans a bit off guard.

This new effort begins with some gorgeous guitar melodies all while an electric guitar solo helps usher in Jackboy's voice. From there, the artist delivers some braggadocios lyrics all while professing how he will never switch up on his day ones. The melodies throughout the track are infectious and there is no doubt that the Florida artist is ready to take the next leap in his career.

As for the music video, Jackboy is seen roaming throughout Paris, and it helps to enhance the overall feel of the song.

Quotable Lyrics:

Go ask about my clique, they gon say we run the town

Could even ask the opps they already know how we get down

My dog fresh out the box and he smoking bout a pound

Shoot up your block he missed and Imma get the rebound



